Brokerages Set Banco Santander, S.A. (BME:SAN) Price Target at €3.87

Shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (BME:SAN – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €3.89 ($4.42).

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SAN shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a €3.70 ($4.20) price objective on shares of Banco Santander in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €3.40 ($3.86) price objective on shares of Banco Santander in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Banco Santander from €3.90 ($4.43) to €4.00 ($4.55) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays set a €4.50 ($5.11) price objective on shares of Banco Santander in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €3.93 ($4.47) price objective on shares of Banco Santander in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

Banco Santander has a fifty-two week low of €5.27 ($5.99) and a fifty-two week high of €6.25 ($7.10).

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

