Brokerages Set Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Target Price at $29.22

Shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.22.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Alkermes from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Alkermes from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Alkermes from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

Alkermes stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.99. 24,619 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,369,273. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.23, a PEG ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Alkermes has a 12-month low of $18.02 and a 12-month high of $33.00.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $324.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.55 million. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 4.10% and a positive return on equity of 3.98%. Alkermes’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alkermes will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alkermes news, EVP Craig C. Hopkinson sold 11,983 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.76, for a total transaction of $296,699.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig C. Hopkinson sold 2,306 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total transaction of $58,042.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alkermes by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,252,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,506,000 after buying an additional 1,163,567 shares during the last quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Alkermes by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP now owns 14,040,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,570,000 after buying an additional 827,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Alkermes by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,694,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,453,000 after buying an additional 772,964 shares during the last quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alkermes by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 5,538,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,831,000 after buying an additional 1,306,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Alkermes by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,810,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,903,000 after buying an additional 66,463 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

Alkermes Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, research, and commercialization of medicines that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas. Its products include Aristada, which is used for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults; and Vivitrol, which is an injectable medication for the treatment of alcohol dependence and for the prevention of relapse to opioid dependence, following opioid detoxification.

