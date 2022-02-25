Brokerages Expect Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $225.33 Million

Analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) will post $225.33 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Silicon Laboratories’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $226.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $225.00 million. Silicon Laboratories posted sales of $255.51 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories will report full year sales of $926.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $883.00 million to $945.39 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $999.00 million to $1.10 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Silicon Laboratories.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.20. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 249.72% and a return on equity of 5.96%. The company had revenue of $208.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.1% on a year-over-year basis.

SLAB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $160.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $179.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.44.

Shares of Silicon Laboratories stock traded up $6.99 on Thursday, reaching $153.91. 401,045 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 352,296. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $176.81 and its 200-day moving average is $171.33. Silicon Laboratories has a one year low of $120.15 and a one year high of $211.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 6.24 and a current ratio of 6.37. The firm has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.15.

In other news, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 986 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.98, for a total transaction of $155,768.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.31, for a total transaction of $155,310.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,986 shares of company stock valued at $501,768 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 113.3% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Silicon Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Silicon Laboratories in the second quarter worth $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 177.6% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Silicon Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Laboratories, Inc designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio and radio, modems and TV and video product categories. It provides solutions for automotive, communications, data centers, healthcare & fitness, home automation & entertainment, industrial automation & power and retail industries.

