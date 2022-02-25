Brokerages Expect RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) to Post $0.21 EPS

Brokerages expect RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Rating) to post $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for RLJ Lodging Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.14 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.36. RLJ Lodging Trust reported earnings of ($0.18) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 216.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RLJ Lodging Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.64. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $2.27. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for RLJ Lodging Trust.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $238.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.24 million. RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 57.05% and a negative return on equity of 16.47%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 161.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RLJ. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.80.

RLJ traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.33. 1,771,728 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,370,882. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 4.26, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.22. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 52-week low of $11.92 and a 52-week high of $17.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1.69%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,487,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $155,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946,329 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 536,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,168,000 after buying an additional 46,411 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $11,562,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,651,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,380,000 after buying an additional 254,031 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

RLJ Lodging Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and acquisition of hotels. It operates through the following hotel brands: Embassy Suites, Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt House, Hyatt Place, Hilton Garden Inn, Wyndham, Renaissance, Fairfield Inn & Suites, Holiday Inn Express, Sleep Inn, Hampton Inn, Hotel Indigo, IHG, SpringHill Suites, Hyatt Centric, and Homewood Suites.

