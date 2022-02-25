Brokerages Expect Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) to Announce $0.84 EPS

Brokerages expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.84 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Interactive Brokers Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.88 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.80. Interactive Brokers Group reported earnings per share of $0.98 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group will report full-year earnings of $3.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.39 to $4.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.92 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Interactive Brokers Group.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $603.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.00 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 3.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share.

IBKR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Interactive Brokers Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBKR traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $66.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,243,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 918,838. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.74. Interactive Brokers Group has a one year low of $58.84 and a one year high of $82.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 12.27%.

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 8,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total transaction of $651,980.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 23,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total value of $1,751,461.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 958,020 shares of company stock worth $71,996,192. Corporate insiders own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IBKR. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 112.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 18.92% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serves the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

