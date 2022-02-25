Brokerages Expect Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Will Post Earnings of $1.32 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) will report $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Hub Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.89 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.52. Hub Group posted earnings of $0.51 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 158.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Hub Group will report full year earnings of $5.98 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.30 to $6.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.01 to $6.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Hub Group.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $1.05. Hub Group had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

HUBG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their price target on Hub Group from $78.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Hub Group from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Hub Group in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Hub Group from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.33.

Hub Group stock opened at $78.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.36. Hub Group has a 1 year low of $56.78 and a 1 year high of $87.21.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hub Group by 406.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,316,449 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $90,506,000 after buying an additional 1,056,748 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hub Group by 48,125.5% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 636,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,765,000 after acquiring an additional 635,256 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Hub Group by 188.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 711,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,914,000 after acquiring an additional 464,796 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Hub Group by 216.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 643,389 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,451,000 after purchasing an additional 439,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Hub Group by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,586,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $554,851,000 after acquiring an additional 288,491 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

