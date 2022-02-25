Brokerages Expect Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) to Announce -$0.29 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of ($0.29) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Brookdale Senior Living’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.15) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.38). Brookdale Senior Living posted earnings of ($0.59) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 50.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brookdale Senior Living will report full-year earnings of ($1.16) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.21) to ($1.07). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.75) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.13) to ($0.39). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Brookdale Senior Living.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.04). Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 46.65% and a negative net margin of 3.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brookdale Senior Living currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Shares of BKD stock opened at $6.89 on Friday. Brookdale Senior Living has a 52-week low of $4.64 and a 52-week high of $8.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.46 and a beta of 1.67.

In other Brookdale Senior Living news, EVP George T. Hicks sold 24,664 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $147,984.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 197.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 224,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 149,020 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,146,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,918,000 after buying an additional 370,204 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in Brookdale Senior Living in the 4th quarter worth $413,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 117.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,832,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,857 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Brookdale Senior Living in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

Brookdale Senior Living, Inc engages in the operation of senior living communities. The firm manages independent living, assisted living and dementia-care communities and continuing care retirement centers. It operates through the following segments: Independent Living Assisted Living & Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services and Management Services.

