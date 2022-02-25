Brokerages Expect Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) Will Post Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR – Get Rating) to post $0.33 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Atea Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.17 and the lowest is ($0.41). The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Atea Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $0.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to $1.21. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($2.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.03) to ($1.61). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Atea Pharmaceuticals.

AVIR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.

In other news, Director Polly A. Murphy acquired 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.57 per share, with a total value of $102,840.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 18.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Bramshill Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Atea Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 78.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AVIR opened at $6.22 on Tuesday. Atea Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $5.50 and a one year high of $83.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.03.

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

