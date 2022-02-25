Brokerages Anticipate Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) to Announce $1.58 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) will report $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Simpson Manufacturing’s earnings. Simpson Manufacturing reported earnings of $1.16 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Simpson Manufacturing will report full-year earnings of $6.48 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $7.09 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Simpson Manufacturing.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The construction company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.66. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 21.52% and a net margin of 15.62%. The business had revenue of $418.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SSD shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Simpson Manufacturing from $135.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Sidoti raised Simpson Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Simpson Manufacturing from $120.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Simpson Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, CJS Securities upgraded Simpson Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Simpson Manufacturing presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.50.

In related news, insider Roger Dankel sold 1,500 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.21, for a total value of $175,815.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,000 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.71, for a total value of $255,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,100 shares of company stock valued at $755,035 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SSD. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 15.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,355 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the second quarter valued at approximately $420,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 11.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 123,093 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,594,000 after acquiring an additional 12,328 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 15.3% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 811,372 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,608,000 after acquiring an additional 107,525 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 15.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 360,370 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,799,000 after acquiring an additional 47,539 shares during the period. 88.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $116.77. 795 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,744. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $123.59 and a 200-day moving average of $118.07. Simpson Manufacturing has a 52-week low of $96.79 and a 52-week high of $141.26.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.23%.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and markets building and construction solutions. It offers wood construction products, which include connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, and lateral systems primarily used to strengthen, support, and connect wood applications in residential and commercial construction, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) projects, concrete construction products such as anchor, repair, and protection, and strengthening products for concrete, brick, and masonry applications in industrial, infrastructure, residential commercial, and DIY projects.

