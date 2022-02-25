Brokerages Anticipate Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Will Post Earnings of $2.69 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $2.69 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Caterpillar’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.01 and the lowest is $2.21. Caterpillar reported earnings per share of $2.87 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Caterpillar will report full-year earnings of $12.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.87 to $13.46. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $14.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.80 to $16.66. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Caterpillar.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.22 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 12.73%. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.12 EPS.

CAT has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group increased their target price on Caterpillar from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $233.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.82.

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $184.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $204.86. Caterpillar has a 12-month low of $179.67 and a 12-month high of $246.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th were issued a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.50%.

In other news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.11, for a total value of $136,896.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Maclennan acquired 480 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $199.50 per share, for a total transaction of $95,760.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CAT. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,727,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,242,558,000 after purchasing an additional 838,706 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,262,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,741,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373,656 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,619,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,776,940,000 after purchasing an additional 52,169 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,004,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,448,046,000 after purchasing an additional 168,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,070,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,103,482,000 after buying an additional 721,439 shares during the period. 67.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

