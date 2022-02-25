Brokerages Anticipate Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) to Post -$0.07 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Athersys’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.09) to ($0.05). Athersys reported earnings per share of ($0.11) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Athersys will report full year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.35). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to $0.87. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Athersys.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Athersys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.25 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Athersys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Athersys stock traded down $0.00 on Friday, hitting $0.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,221,755. The firm has a market cap of $215.10 million, a P/E ratio of -2.23 and a beta of -1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.18. Athersys has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $2.30.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATHX. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Athersys during the 4th quarter worth about $4,624,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Athersys during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,444,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Athersys by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,809,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,486,000 after buying an additional 421,908 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Athersys by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,454,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,974,000 after buying an additional 390,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Athersys by 105.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 661,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 339,060 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Athersys, Inc engages in the discovery and development of therapies designed to extend and enhance to quality of human life. It offers MultiStem as its stem cell product which provides biological potency and therapeutic effects for distinct diseases and conditions in the cardiovascular, neurological, inflammatory, and immune disease areas.

