Brokerages Anticipate Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) to Post $1.08 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $1.08 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Argo Group International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.12 and the lowest is $1.01. Argo Group International reported earnings per share of $0.44 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 145.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Argo Group International will report full year earnings of $4.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.30. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.70 to $5.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Argo Group International.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($1.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($2.73). Argo Group International had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 5.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.52) EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Argo Group International from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Argo Group International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Argo Group International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Argo Group International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Argo Group International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.15.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Argo Group International by 2.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,212,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,488,000 after purchasing an additional 70,549 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Argo Group International by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,256,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,121,000 after purchasing an additional 56,764 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Argo Group International by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,167,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,939,000 after purchasing an additional 6,112 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Argo Group International by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,486,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,392,000 after purchasing an additional 37,442 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Argo Group International by 47,946.8% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 946,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,427,000 after purchasing an additional 944,551 shares during the period. 89.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ARGO traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.21. 11,530 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 205,001. Argo Group International has a 52 week low of $36.37 and a 52 week high of $61.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.32. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 0.91.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Argo Group International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.10%.

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Operations, International Operations, and Run-off Lines. The U.S. Operations segment include distribution through retail, wholesale, and managing general brokers/agents in the specialty insurance market.

