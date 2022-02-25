Brokerages Anticipate Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.58 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Rating) will report sales of $1.58 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Agile Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.45 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.70 million. Agile Therapeutics posted sales of $750,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 110.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Agile Therapeutics will report full year sales of $4.17 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.04 million to $4.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $20.33 million, with estimates ranging from $15.05 million to $25.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Agile Therapeutics.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AGRX shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Agile Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Agile Therapeutics from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Agile Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.38.

Shares of AGRX stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $0.30. The company had a trading volume of 899,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,122,328. The firm has a market cap of $35.93 million, a P/E ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.27. Agile Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.25 and a twelve month high of $3.19.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Agile Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Agile Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $43,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in Agile Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $59,000. Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in Agile Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Agile Therapeutics by 341.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 162,900 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 126,015 shares during the period. 25.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agile Therapeutics, Inc is a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of transdermal patch. Its lead product candidate, Twirla, also known as AG200-15, is an investigational low-dose, non-daily prescription contraceptive. The company was founded by Chien Te Yen on December 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Princeton, NJ.

