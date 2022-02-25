Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) Shares Acquired by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 699,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,200 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital were worth $6,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atom Investors LP boosted its stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 6.4% during the second quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 20,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 2.7% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 55,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 3.2% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 49,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 2.3% during the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 75,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 22.6% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 3,735 shares during the last quarter. 49.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Broadmark Realty Capital alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BRMK opened at $8.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.82. Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.15 and a 12-month high of $11.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 0.79.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Broadmark Realty Capital’s payout ratio is 135.48%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Broadmark Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.

Broadmark Realty Capital Profile (Get Rating)

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term and first deed of trust loans to fund the construction, development, and investment in residential or commercial properties in the United States. It also provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the construction and development, investment in residential or commercial properties.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadmark Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadmark Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.