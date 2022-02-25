Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $291.04 Million

Brokerages expect Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) to report sales of $291.04 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Brixmor Property Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $288.37 million to $295.11 million. Brixmor Property Group posted sales of $279.75 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group will report full-year sales of $1.18 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.19 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.25 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Brixmor Property Group.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 23.45%. The company had revenue of $295.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis.

BRX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Brixmor Property Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

In related news, CEO James M. Taylor, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $636,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Carolyn Carter Singh sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 123.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 1,630.1% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 5,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 5,640 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BRX opened at $24.85 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Brixmor Property Group has a twelve month low of $19.18 and a twelve month high of $27.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.13. The stock has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.64.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is 106.67%.

About Brixmor Property Group (Get Rating)

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brixmor Property Group (BRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.