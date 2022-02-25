Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Acquired by Guinness Asset Management LTD

Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 387,421 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 57,961 shares during the quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $22,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter worth $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1,748.9% in the third quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. 72.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BMY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded up $1.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $68.79. 322,009 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,331,595. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.60. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $53.22 and a twelve month high of $69.75.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.03. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 45.60%. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.23%.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

