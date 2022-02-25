BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.17 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for BrightView’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.17 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.16. BrightView reported earnings of $0.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 34.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BrightView will report full-year earnings of $1.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.18. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.32. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow BrightView.

BrightView (NYSE:BV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). BrightView had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 1.76%. The company had revenue of $591.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.95 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of BrightView from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. William Blair cut shares of BrightView from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BrightView from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.67.

In other news, major shareholder Msd Partners, L.P. sold 5,906,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.98, for a total transaction of $82,579,216.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas C. Donnelly purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.37 per share, for a total transaction of $86,220.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of BrightView by 36.2% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,803 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of BrightView by 15.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,074,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,327,000 after acquiring an additional 146,717 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BrightView by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,654,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,914,000 after acquiring an additional 75,417 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BrightView by 3.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 627,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,114,000 after acquiring an additional 22,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BrightView by 0.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 730,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,780,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:BV traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,863. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.70 and a beta of 1.40. BrightView has a one year low of $12.11 and a one year high of $19.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.62 and its 200-day moving average is $14.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

BrightView Holdings, Inc is an investment company, which engages in the provision of commercial landscaping services. It operates through the Maintenance Services and Development Services segments. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a full suite of recurring commercial landscaping services ranging from mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, to more horticulturally advanced services, such as water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

