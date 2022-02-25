Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brightcove Inc. is engaged in providing cloud content services for publishing and distributing professional digital media. Its products include Brightcove Video Cloud, an online video platform and Brightcove App Cloud, a software application development and management platform. The Company provides its solutions to media, retail, technology, financial services companies, governments, educational institutions, and non-profit organizations in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Brightcove Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on BCOV. Lake Street Capital reissued a hold rating and issued a $9.00 price objective (down from $14.00) on shares of Brightcove in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Brightcove from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brightcove from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.50.

NASDAQ BCOV opened at $7.13 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.46. Brightcove has a 1 year low of $6.69 and a 1 year high of $23.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.98 million, a P/E ratio of 54.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 0.73.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $52.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.55 million. Brightcove had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brightcove will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Brightcove news, Director Thomas E. Wheeler purchased 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.90 per share, for a total transaction of $48,980.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCOV. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Brightcove during the first quarter worth about $74,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Brightcove by 8.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,428 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Brightcove by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,472 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Brightcove by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 391,363 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,616,000 after purchasing an additional 46,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brightcove by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,939,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,187,000 after purchasing an additional 333,309 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Brightcove, Inc engages in the provision of video cloud solutions. The firm enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. Its products include Video Cloud, Video Marketing Suite, Enterprise Video Suite, Brightcove Campaign, Player, Live, Dynamic Server-Side Ad Insertion (SSAI), OTT Experiences, and Zencoder.

