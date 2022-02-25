Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Brigham Minerals had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 0.29%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.07 EPS.

NYSE MNRL traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 652,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,542. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -198.89 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a current ratio of 5.34, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Brigham Minerals has a 12 month low of $13.66 and a 12 month high of $25.49.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.23%. Brigham Minerals’s payout ratio is presently -1,454.41%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at about $258,000. Allstate Corp purchased a new stake in Brigham Minerals during the fourth quarter worth about $330,000. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in Brigham Minerals during the fourth quarter worth about $362,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Brigham Minerals during the third quarter worth about $396,000. Institutional investors own 66.80% of the company’s stock.

MNRL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brigham Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Brigham Minerals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.57.

Brigham Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition and managing of a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests. Its portfolio includes basins in the United States, consisting of the Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico, the SCOOP and STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma, the DJ Basin in Colorado and Wyoming, and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

