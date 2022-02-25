Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.45

Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share on Friday, March 25th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This is an increase from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Brigham Minerals has a dividend payout ratio of 102.6% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Brigham Minerals to earn $1.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 88.4%.

NYSE:MNRL opened at $21.88 on Friday. Brigham Minerals has a 52 week low of $13.66 and a 52 week high of $25.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -198.89 and a beta of 2.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a current ratio of 5.34.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.02). Brigham Minerals had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 0.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Brigham Minerals will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

MNRL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brigham Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.57.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 183,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,862,000 after purchasing an additional 24,302 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 120.2% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 257,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,442,000 after purchasing an additional 140,793 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.80% of the company’s stock.

Brigham Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition and managing of a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests. Its portfolio includes basins in the United States, consisting of the Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico, the SCOOP and STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma, the DJ Basin in Colorado and Wyoming, and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

