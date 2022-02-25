Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $52.54 Million

Equities analysts expect Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL – Get Rating) to post $52.54 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Brigham Minerals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $56.06 million and the lowest is $46.10 million. Brigham Minerals reported sales of $33.77 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 55.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Brigham Minerals will report full-year sales of $222.02 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $193.90 million to $241.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $231.50 million, with estimates ranging from $215.00 million to $248.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Brigham Minerals.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.02). Brigham Minerals had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 5.94%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Brigham Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Brigham Minerals from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Brigham Minerals from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brigham Minerals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.57.

Brigham Minerals stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.88. 652,157 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,542. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -198.89 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a current ratio of 5.34. Brigham Minerals has a 52 week low of $13.66 and a 52 week high of $25.49.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 136,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,916,000 after buying an additional 17,944 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 41.3% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 72,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 21,274 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Brigham Minerals by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 30,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,944,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,397,000 after acquiring an additional 145,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Brigham Minerals by 4.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. 66.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brigham Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition and managing of a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests. Its portfolio includes basins in the United States, consisting of the Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico, the SCOOP and STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma, the DJ Basin in Colorado and Wyoming, and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

