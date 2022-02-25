Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (TSE:BRE)

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc. (TSE:BRE – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 25th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.1125 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th.
BRE stock traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$16.54. The company had a trading volume of 7,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,272. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$16.64. The company has a market capitalization of C$156.87 million and a P/E ratio of -27.34. Bridgemarq Real Estate Services has a 52 week low of C$15.00 and a 52 week high of C$18.00.
