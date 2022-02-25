Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (TSE:BRE)

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc. (TSE:BRE – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 25th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.1125 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th.

BRE stock traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$16.54. The company had a trading volume of 7,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,272. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$16.64. The company has a market capitalization of C$156.87 million and a P/E ratio of -27.34. Bridgemarq Real Estate Services has a 52 week low of C$15.00 and a 52 week high of C$18.00.

About Bridgemarq Real Estate Services

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc provides various services to residential real estate brokers and REALTORS in Canada. It offers information, tools, and services that assist its customers in the delivery of real estate sales services. The company provides its services under the Royal LePage, Via Capitale, and Johnston & Daniel brand names.

