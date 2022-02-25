Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Purchases 16,221 Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. increased its position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,221 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. owned about 0.25% of Chart Industries worth $17,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GTLS. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $134,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 376,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 188.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 36,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,940,000 after acquiring an additional 23,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Chart Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $696,000.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Chart Industries to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $200.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chart Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $198.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $206.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.13.

Shares of Chart Industries stock opened at $122.54 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.29. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.29 and a 12-month high of $206.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 1.65.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $378.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.91 million. Chart Industries had a net margin of 25.32% and a return on equity of 6.25%. Chart Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

