Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Lowers Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,508 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $23,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EL. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 405.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 56.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider John Demsey sold 23,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.10, for a total value of $7,302,196.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman William P. Lauder sold 18,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.70, for a total value of $6,125,496.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,315 shares of company stock valued at $23,085,155. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EL opened at $294.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $326.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $330.53. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $278.28 and a 52-week high of $374.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.68 billion, a PE ratio of 33.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.09.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $5.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.49 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 44.71% and a net margin of 18.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.12%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $364.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $380.00 to $338.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup upgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $355.00 to $374.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $393.00 to $439.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $352.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $360.32.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

