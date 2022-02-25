Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Has $36.45 Million Stock Position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lessened its stake in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 313,261 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 41,604 shares during the period. The Blackstone Group accounts for 1.5% of Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $36,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BX. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,477,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,989,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691,281 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 6,334,322 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $736,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471,093 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,924,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,085,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348,941 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 2,012.7% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,224,838 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $118,981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $88,190,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

BX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Blackstone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.40.

In other The Blackstone Group news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 37,500 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.99, for a total value of $5,062,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider John G. Finley sold 30,000 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.38, for a total transaction of $4,121,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,179,349 shares of company stock valued at $427,569,373. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BX opened at $123.00 on Friday. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.71 and a twelve month high of $149.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.53. The company has a market capitalization of $84.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.34. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The Blackstone Group’s quarterly revenue was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This is an increase from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.25%.

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of its flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

