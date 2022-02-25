Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Has $18.61 Million Position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,139,513 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,675 shares during the quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $18,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 5.2% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.4% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 45,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 19.3% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.4% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 162,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.9% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 38,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $18.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 12.04 and a current ratio of 12.04. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $14.67 and a one year high of $19.75. The company has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -616.13 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.97.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.14. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a negative return on equity of 0.18%. The firm had revenue of $998.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Host Hotels & Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 273.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th.

In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 7,110 shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total transaction of $121,936.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Compass Point boosted their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.63.

About Host Hotels & Resorts (Get Rating)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in the U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.