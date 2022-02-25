Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Decreases Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 39,290 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,261 shares during the quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $22,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TMO. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 44,453 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $22,428,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 72,911 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,781,000 after acquiring an additional 7,856 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 766.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 12,478 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,295,000 after acquiring an additional 11,038 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 536 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 10,824 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

TMO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $635.00 to $657.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $645.31.

Shares of NYSE TMO opened at $540.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $598.56 and a 200 day moving average of $597.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.74. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $433.52 and a 12-month high of $672.34.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $6.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.27 by $1.27. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.83%.

In related news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.95, for a total transaction of $845,925.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.88, for a total transaction of $17,013,369.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

