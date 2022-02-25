Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Decreases Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,194 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company makes up approximately 1.0% of Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $26,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PDS Planning Inc raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 0.5% in the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 5,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Deere & Company by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 6,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Deere & Company by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Deere & Company by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 6,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Deere & Company news, insider John H. Stone sold 10,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.82, for a total value of $3,500,408.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on DE. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Deere & Company from $354.00 to $415.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $412.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $431.19.

NYSE:DE opened at $345.49 on Friday. Deere & Company has a one year low of $320.50 and a one year high of $400.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market cap of $106.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $368.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $360.14.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.66% and a net margin of 13.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 22.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.12%.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

