Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,174 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Jacobs Engineering Group worth $20,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in J. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 310.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group during the third quarter worth $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 170.1% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC raised its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 116.2% during the third quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group during the third quarter worth $48,000. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:J opened at $119.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $130.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.26. The stock has a market cap of $15.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.82. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $111.84 and a fifty-two week high of $149.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. This is a boost from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on J shares. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jacobs Engineering Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.78.

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People & Places Solutions segments. The Critical Mission Solutions provides a full spectrum of cyber, data analytics, systems and software application integration and consulting services.

