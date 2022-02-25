BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY – Get Rating) will post ($0.06) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for BrainsWay’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.07). BrainsWay reported earnings of ($0.02) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that BrainsWay will report full year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.26). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.14). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for BrainsWay.

BWAY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their target price on shares of BrainsWay from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of BrainsWay from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BrainsWay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BrainsWay has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.40.

BWAY stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.85. 14,315 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,354. The firm has a market cap of $129.10 million, a P/E ratio of -32.69 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.90. BrainsWay has a 1-year low of $6.53 and a 1-year high of $11.77.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowen AND Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BrainsWay by 1.5% during the third quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 1,397,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,263,000 after buying an additional 21,241 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BrainsWay by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,227,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,439,000 after buying an additional 59,266 shares in the last quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BrainsWay by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 891,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,863,000 after buying an additional 47,455 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of BrainsWay by 10.6% during the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 836,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,745,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of BrainsWay by 42.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 235,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after buying an additional 70,111 shares in the last quarter. 72.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brainsway Ltd. is a commercial stage medical device company, which focuses on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products using the proprietary Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (Deep TMS) technology for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) and obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD).

