Bradley J. Peterson Sells 7,500 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Stock

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.79, for a total value of $1,228,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Nasdaq stock traded up $2.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $172.72. 954,572 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,103,523. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $186.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $28.88 billion, a PE ratio of 24.44, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.83. Nasdaq, Inc. has a one year low of $135.57 and a one year high of $214.96.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $885.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.46 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 20.14%. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 30.64%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BOKF NA bought a new stake in Nasdaq during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,309,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 457,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,379,000 after purchasing an additional 16,871 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,184,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,579,706,000 after purchasing an additional 78,709 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,554,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,295,000 after purchasing an additional 9,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 46,691.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 59,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,490,000 after purchasing an additional 59,765 shares in the last quarter. 71.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Nasdaq from $252.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Nasdaq from $230.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Nasdaq from $262.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Nasdaq from $224.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Argus upgraded Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.73.

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

