BR Malls Participações (OTCMKTS:BRMSY) and Pjsc Lukoil (OTCMKTS:LUKOY) Head-To-Head Comparison

BR Malls Participações (OTCMKTS:BRMSY – Get Rating) and Pjsc Lukoil (OTCMKTS:LUKOY – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.0% of Pjsc Lukoil shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares BR Malls Participações and Pjsc Lukoil’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BR Malls Participações $177.65 million 9.19 -$57.01 million $0.06 62.33 Pjsc Lukoil $78.00 billion 0.45 $209.41 million $11.23 4.48

Pjsc Lukoil has higher revenue and earnings than BR Malls Participações. Pjsc Lukoil is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BR Malls Participações, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for BR Malls Participações and Pjsc Lukoil, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BR Malls Participações 0 1 0 0 2.00 Pjsc Lukoil 0 1 1 0 2.50

Pjsc Lukoil has a consensus target price of $115.00, indicating a potential upside of 128.36%. Given Pjsc Lukoil’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Pjsc Lukoil is more favorable than BR Malls Participações.

Volatility & Risk

BR Malls Participações has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pjsc Lukoil has a beta of 1.18, indicating that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares BR Malls Participações and Pjsc Lukoil’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BR Malls Participações 15.81% 2.94% 1.72% Pjsc Lukoil 6.97% 13.11% 8.87%

Summary

Pjsc Lukoil beats BR Malls Participações on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BR Malls Participações (Get Rating)

BR MALLS Participações SA engages in the acquisition, development, and management of shopping malls. It also leases out parking spaces and real estate properties. The company was founded on May 26, 2004 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

About Pjsc Lukoil (Get Rating)

Oil Co. LUKOIL PJSC engages in the exploration, production, refining, marketing and distribution of oil. It operates through the following segments: Exploration & Production; Refining, Marketing & Distribution; and Corporate & Other. The Exploration & Production segment explores, develops and produces crude oil and gas. The Refining, Marketing & Distribution segment processes crude oil into refined products, purchases, sells and transports crude oil and refined petroleum products, refines and sells chemical products, produces steam and electricity, distributes them and provides related services. The Corporate & Other segment includes activities of the company’s and businesses beyond the group’s traditional operations. The company was founded on November 25, 1991 and is headquartered in Moscow, Russia.

