Bounty0x Price Down 14.1% This Week (BNTY)

Bounty0x (CURRENCY:BNTY) traded up 7.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 25th. In the last seven days, Bounty0x has traded 14.1% lower against the US dollar. One Bounty0x coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Bounty0x has a market cap of $191,298.15 and approximately $26,004.00 worth of Bounty0x was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bounty0x alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002533 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003881 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002534 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.07 or 0.00035625 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.23 or 0.00109439 BTC.

About Bounty0x

Bounty0x (BNTY) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 15th, 2017. Bounty0x’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 232,720,097 coins. Bounty0x’s official Twitter account is @bounty0x and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bounty0x is bounty0x.io . The Reddit community for Bounty0x is /r/Bounty0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bounty0x is an Etherem-based bounty program management platform. Bounty0x acts as an intermediary, enabling start ups to post bounty programs and users to receive income for completing bounty tasks. BNTY is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Bounty0x's platform. “

Buying and Selling Bounty0x

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bounty0x directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bounty0x should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bounty0x using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bounty0x Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bounty0x and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.