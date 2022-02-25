Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) EVP David A. Pierce Sells 2,354 Shares

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) EVP David A. Pierce sold 2,354 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total value of $100,939.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

BSX stock opened at $43.95 on Friday. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $37.13 and a twelve month high of $46.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $62.63 billion, a PE ratio of 63.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.07 and a 200 day moving average of $43.03.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on BSX. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com cut Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.20.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 1,542.2% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concorde Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 89.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Boston Scientific (Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.