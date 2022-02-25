Boralex (TSE:BLX) Shares Up 8.3% After Analyst Upgrade

Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX – Get Rating) shot up 8.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday after National Bankshares raised their price target on the stock from C$41.00 to C$42.00. The stock traded as high as C$35.31 and last traded at C$35.26. 240,825 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 341,410 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$32.57.

BLX has been the subject of several other reports. CSFB upgraded Boralex from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Tudor Pickering lowered their target price on Boralex to C$37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Tudor Pickering & Holt lowered their target price on Boralex from C$41.00 to C$37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a C$44.00 target price on shares of Boralex in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on Boralex from C$51.00 to C$45.25 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$43.56.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 328.61, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$32.83 and its 200 day moving average price is C$35.89. The firm has a market cap of C$3.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 140.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Boralex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 259.84%.

Boralex Company Profile (TSE:BLX)

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had interests in 88 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,002 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 10 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 225 MW.

