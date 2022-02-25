Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Price Target Cut to $2,850.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $3,100.00 to $2,850.00 in a research report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BKNG. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Booking from $2,750.00 to $2,470.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,950.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $1,550.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Booking in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $2,838.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Booking currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $2,732.88.

Booking stock opened at $2,295.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $94.24 billion, a PE ratio of 250.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2,445.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,373.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. Booking has a 12 month low of $2,053.57 and a 12 month high of $2,715.66.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $15.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $13.68 by $2.15. Booking had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 24.32%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.57) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Booking will post 42.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,409.08, for a total transaction of $1,806,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,156.15, for a total value of $394,575.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,866 shares of company stock worth $4,235,026. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Regatta Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,855,000. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 956 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. MayTech Global Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC now owns 3,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,433,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 3,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,059,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

