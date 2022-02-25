Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Price Target Cut to $2,171.00 by Analysts at Loop Capital

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Loop Capital from $2,290.00 to $2,171.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

BKNG has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Booking from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Booking from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $2,620.00 to $2,690.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,660.00 to $2,820.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,230.00 to $2,430.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $2,732.88.

BKNG opened at $2,295.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. Booking has a 1 year low of $2,053.57 and a 1 year high of $2,715.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2,445.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,373.99. The company has a market cap of $94.24 billion, a PE ratio of 250.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.19.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $15.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $13.68 by $2.15. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 24.32% and a net margin of 4.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.57) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Booking will post 42.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,120.03, for a total transaction of $1,590,022.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,424.14, for a total value of $443,617.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,866 shares of company stock valued at $4,235,026. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 73,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $160,061,000 after purchasing an additional 21,346 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Booking in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,625,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Booking by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,289,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in Booking during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $311,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in Booking during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $466,000. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

