BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (DHF) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 8th

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of 0.019 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th.

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 10.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of DHF stock opened at $2.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.17. BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund has a 52-week low of $2.65 and a 52-week high of $3.77.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DHF. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $367,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $641,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 487,171 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 9,235 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 242,569 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 21,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 972,399 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,976,000 after buying an additional 238,401 shares in the last quarter.

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its primary investment objective is to seek high current income. The firm invests its assets in income securities of U.S. issuers rated below investment grade quality or unrated income securities that The Dreyfus Corp., serving as the fund’s investment manager and administrator.

