BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (DHF) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 8th

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of 0.019 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th.
BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 10.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Shares of DHF stock opened at $2.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.17. BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund has a 52-week low of $2.65 and a 52-week high of $3.77.
BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its primary investment objective is to seek high current income. The firm invests its assets in income securities of U.S. issuers rated below investment grade quality or unrated income securities that The Dreyfus Corp., serving as the fund’s investment manager and administrator.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (DHF)
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- It’s Time To Snack On Ruth’s Hospitality Group
- The Facts are Supporting the Justified Enthusiasm for Teladoc Health
- The Technicals are Still Bullish for These 3 Small Caps
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Consider Adding Now
Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.