BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 8,473 Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA cut its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 957,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,473 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $20,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 150.5% in the third quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 134,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after buying an additional 80,821 shares in the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 150.1% in the third quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,094,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,676,000 after buying an additional 656,697 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 16.3% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 105,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after buying an additional 14,801 shares in the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 9.8% in the third quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 517,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,214,000 after buying an additional 46,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the third quarter valued at $320,000.

Get iShares Global Clean Energy ETF alerts:

Shares of ICLN stock opened at $18.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.71. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $17.20 and a 12 month high of $26.92.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.012 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Profile (Get Rating)

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.