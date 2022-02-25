BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $19.69 Million Stock Position in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lowered its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 55.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 31,550 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Equinix were worth $19,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Equinix by 6.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,487,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,706,098,000 after purchasing an additional 503,508 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Equinix by 2.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,726,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,360,780,000 after acquiring an additional 45,142 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Equinix by 36.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,544,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,239,564,000 after acquiring an additional 413,263 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Equinix by 12.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,373,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,085,577,000 after acquiring an additional 149,404 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Equinix by 3.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 879,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $694,915,000 after acquiring an additional 31,062 shares during the period. 94.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 50 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $677.64, for a total transaction of $33,882.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 4,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.21, for a total value of $3,285,792.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,778 shares of company stock valued at $20,075,286. 13.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of EQIX opened at $705.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $63.52 billion, a PE ratio of 127.34, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $745.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $789.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $586.73 and a 1 year high of $885.26.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.63 by ($4.27). The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 26.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a $3.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This is a boost from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.87. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Equinix’s payout ratio is 207.22%.

EQIX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Equinix from $915.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Equinix from $880.00 to $780.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Equinix from $885.00 to $850.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Barclays cut their target price on Equinix from $829.00 to $815.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Equinix from $880.00 to $890.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equinix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $846.35.

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

