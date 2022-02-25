BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Grows Stock Holdings in Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX – Get Rating) by 1,682.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 410,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 387,338 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Colfax were worth $18,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFX. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Colfax by 385.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Colfax in the second quarter valued at $45,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Colfax by 9.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Colfax in the second quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in Colfax by 6.4% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. 95.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CFX opened at $42.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.38. Colfax Co. has a twelve month low of $39.46 and a twelve month high of $54.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.13.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. Colfax had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Colfax Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CFX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Colfax from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Colfax from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Colfax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Colfax in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Colfax from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.33.

In other Colfax news, CFO Christopher M. Hix sold 4,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.33, for a total value of $192,613.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Shyam Kambeyanda sold 2,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.33, for a total transaction of $104,884.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.

