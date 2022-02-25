BMO Capital Markets Trims Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Target Price to $270.00

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $415.00 to $270.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 2.51% from the stock’s previous close.

ZS has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $400.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $362.00 to $320.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Zscaler from $430.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Zscaler from $365.00 to $295.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Zscaler from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zscaler has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $342.62.

Shares of NASDAQ ZS opened at $263.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Zscaler has a 52 week low of $157.03 and a 52 week high of $376.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $273.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $287.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.37 and a beta of 0.86.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 39.13% and a negative return on equity of 45.93%. The firm had revenue of $255.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.39) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Zscaler will post -2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 4,730 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total value of $1,419,047.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 8,333 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.68, for a total transaction of $2,688,892.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,267 shares of company stock worth $15,448,302. Corporate insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 49.3% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zscaler during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 75.1% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 110.0% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 48.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.09% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

