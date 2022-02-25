BMO Capital Markets Lowers Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) Price Target to C$1.75

Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$3.00 to C$1.75 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on Trilogy Metals from C$4.00 to C$3.75 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Trilogy Metals in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a sector perform rating on the stock. TD Securities downgraded Trilogy Metals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Trilogy Metals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1.75 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded Trilogy Metals from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday.

Trilogy Metals stock opened at $0.95 on Thursday. Trilogy Metals has a 12 month low of $0.87 and a 12 month high of $3.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.64 and a beta of 1.51.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TMQ. TSP Capital Management Group LLC increased its position in Trilogy Metals by 65.1% during the third quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 3,080,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215,000 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Trilogy Metals by 11.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,007,627 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,358,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Raffles Associates LP purchased a new stake in Trilogy Metals in the second quarter worth about $251,000. Sprott Inc. increased its position in Trilogy Metals by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 1,352,121 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,231,000 after buying an additional 93,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP purchased a new stake in Trilogy Metals in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors own 23.51% of the company’s stock.

About Trilogy Metals

Trilogy Metals, Inc engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. The firm holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, a copper-zinc-lead-gold-silver and Bornite, a carbonate-hosted copper projects, which is located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

