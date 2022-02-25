BMO Capital Markets Lowers Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) Price Target to C$1.75

Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$3.00 to C$1.75 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on Trilogy Metals from C$4.00 to C$3.75 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Trilogy Metals in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a sector perform rating on the stock. TD Securities downgraded Trilogy Metals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Trilogy Metals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1.75 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded Trilogy Metals from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday.
Trilogy Metals stock opened at $0.95 on Thursday. Trilogy Metals has a 12 month low of $0.87 and a 12 month high of $3.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.64 and a beta of 1.51.
About Trilogy Metals (Get Rating)
Trilogy Metals, Inc engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. The firm holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, a copper-zinc-lead-gold-silver and Bornite, a carbonate-hosted copper projects, which is located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.
