BMO Capital Markets Initiates Coverage on Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ)

BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a C$1.75 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank set a C$3.50 target price on shares of Trilogy Metals and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. TD Securities raised shares of Trilogy Metals from a hold rating to a speculative buy rating and set a C$3.50 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Trilogy Metals from C$4.00 to C$3.75 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$2.63.

TMQ opened at C$1.17 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$1.95 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$170.19 million and a P/E ratio of -6.13. Trilogy Metals has a 1-year low of C$1.13 and a 1-year high of C$3.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 6.41 and a current ratio of 6.41.

Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.05). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Trilogy Metals will post -0.0808556 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, which contains polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits; and Bornite that contains carbonate-hosted copper – cobalt deposits covering an area of approximately 426,690 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

