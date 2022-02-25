B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) Receives Sector Perform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating restated by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 600 ($8.16) price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 3.70% from the stock’s current price.

BME has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of B&M European Value Retail from GBX 675 ($9.18) to GBX 685 ($9.32) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of B&M European Value Retail from GBX 550 ($7.48) to GBX 600 ($8.16) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.84) price target on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 612.10 ($8.32).

Shares of BME opened at GBX 578.60 ($7.87) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 253.15, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.23. B&M European Value Retail has a 1 year low of GBX 500 ($6.80) and a 1 year high of GBX 651.40 ($8.86). The stock has a market capitalization of £5.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 588.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 590.44.

In other B&M European Value Retail news, insider Simon Arora sold 40,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 585 ($7.96), for a total value of £234,000,000 ($318,237,454.10).

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. As of March 31, 2020, it operated 656 B&M branded stores and 293 Heron Foods branded stores in the United Kingdom; and 101 stores in France under the Babou and B&M brand. It also provides employment and administrative services.

