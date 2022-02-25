BlackRock World Mining Trust (LON:BRWM) Sets New 52-Week High at $713.00

Shares of BlackRock World Mining Trust plc (LON:BRWM – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 713 ($9.70) and last traded at GBX 713 ($9.70), with a volume of 44388 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 703 ($9.56).

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 635.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 585.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.08, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.44.

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. It is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the mining and metal sectors.

