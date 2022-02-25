BlackRock World Mining Trust (LON:BRWM) Sets New 52-Week High at $713.00

Shares of BlackRock World Mining Trust plc (LON:BRWM – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 713 ($9.70) and last traded at GBX 713 ($9.70), with a volume of 44388 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 703 ($9.56).
The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 635.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 585.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.08, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.44.
BlackRock World Mining Trust Company Profile (LON:BRWM)
