BlackRock Inc. Trims Stock Position in NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,173,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175,018 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in NextDecade were worth $3,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEXT. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of NextDecade by 316.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 832,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,437,000 after purchasing an additional 632,298 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NextDecade by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,628,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,856,000 after purchasing an additional 586,012 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NextDecade by 96.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 909,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,756,000 after acquiring an additional 447,057 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of NextDecade by 139.9% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 552,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after acquiring an additional 322,000 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NextDecade by 427.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 85,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 69,300 shares during the period. 73.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on NextDecade from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

Shares of NEXT opened at $2.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $349.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.44 and a beta of 0.23. NextDecade Co. has a 1 year low of $1.65 and a 1 year high of $6.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.99.

NextDecade Corp. is a development company.

