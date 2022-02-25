BlackRock Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTG)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTG – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 131,653 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,504 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Wayside Technology Group were worth $3,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wayside Technology Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 634,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,073,000 after buying an additional 3,208 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Wayside Technology Group by 1.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 128,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Wayside Technology Group by 9.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 123,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,100,000 after purchasing an additional 10,197 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Wayside Technology Group by 33.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 104,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,816,000 after purchasing an additional 26,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Wayside Technology Group by 42.9% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 55,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 16,550 shares during the last quarter. 45.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wayside Technology Group alerts:

WSTG stock opened at $29.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.92 and its 200 day moving average is $29.80. The stock has a market cap of $129.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 0.74. Wayside Technology Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.37 and a 1-year high of $36.69.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wayside Technology Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Wayside Technology Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wayside Technology Group, Inc engages in the distribution of software developed by others through resellers indirectly to customers. It operates through Distribution and Solutions segments. The Distribution segment distributes technical software to corporate resellers, value added resellers (VARs), consultants and systems integrators worldwide under the names Climb Channel Solutions and Sigma Software Distribution.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wayside Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayside Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.