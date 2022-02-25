BlackRock Inc. Has $3.49 Million Stock Holdings in MICT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MICT)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its holdings in MICT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MICT – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,253,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,857 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in MICT were worth $3,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in MICT by 1,117.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 643,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 590,309 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in MICT by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,141,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,670,000 after purchasing an additional 47,453 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in MICT by 3,664.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 24,993 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in MICT in the 2nd quarter worth about $766,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in MICT by 228.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 159,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 110,744 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MICT stock opened at $0.66 on Friday. MICT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $3.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.24.

MICT, Inc operates through its subsidiaries, focused on the growth and development of its financial technology offerings. The firm uses its proprietary trading technology platforms to serve a range of growth sectors in the fintech space, including online brokerage for equities trading, online investment and wealth management services, sales of insurance products, and trading in certain commodities.

