BlackRock Inc. Has $3.35 Million Stake in Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 322,296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 54,435 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Natural Gas Services Group were worth $3,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Natural Gas Services Group during the 1st quarter worth $229,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 12.0% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 24,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 2,669 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 304.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 41,456 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 2.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 89,486 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 59.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 97,727 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 36,599 shares during the last quarter. 80.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NGS opened at $12.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $157.12 million, a P/E ratio of -29.39 and a beta of 1.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.75. Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $12.97.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NGS shares. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Natural Gas Services Group in a research report on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Natural Gas Services Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Natural Gas Services Group in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas compression equipment and services to energy industry. It offers compressor rental services, compressor engineered products, compressor design and sales, compressor rebuild and exchange, compressor parts, WellMaker compressors, CiP compressors, and flare systems.

